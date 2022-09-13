'HSMTMTS' Season 3: Watch Joshua Bassett's Serenade as 'Frozen's' Kristoff in Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Is Ricky serenading his way into everyone's hearts on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

In the (super meta) season 3 finale, "Let It Go," which drops Wednesday on Disney+, it's opening night of Camp Shallow Lake's production of Frozen. With cameras everywhere for a Disney+ livestream, it’s a “make or break” night for the Wildcats. But when Corbin's reality-show hijinks push the thespians to a breaking point, will they learn to “let it go” or will they melt onstage? How will a summer under the stars impact a return to East High?

ET exclusively premieres a first look at the season closer, which features Ricky (Joshua Bassett), in character as Frozen's Kristoff, as he croons an emotional ballad, "Kristoff Lullaby," from the Broadway musical.

Disney

Disney

But it wouldn't be HSMTMTS without longing looks from E.J. (Matt Cornett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie), who are newly broken up, as well as Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) to add to the tension of the moment as footage of Ricky's romantic confession of his feelings for Gina threaten to surface.

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek from the finale below.

Ahead of the season, Corbin Bleu hinted that there are even more surprises in store for the HSMTMTS finale due to the cast members not receiving the full script.

"What I will say is the final episode of the season, when we had the read-through, the final... two pages were blacked out, so even all of the actors are not completely aware of what happens at the end of the season," the OG High School Musical star told ET. "There are a lot of surprises for everyone."

"I know the ending solely because I'm possibly a part of it, but there are a lot of twists and turns," Bleu hinted. "And not only that, just even from a comedic standpoint, so many things that hark back to nostalgia between Jason [Earles] and I, and just the history of it all, musical numbers that we have up our sleeves, that I am still in shock at how incredible they turned out. It was so much fun. I can't wait to [see it], yeah."

The season 3 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drops Wednesday, Sept. 14 on Disney+.