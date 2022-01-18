'HSMTMTS' Musical Revealed for Season 3, Corbin Bleu Joins Cast

Summer fever is about to hit High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!

Disney+'s teen musical comedy officially began production on season 3 in Los Angeles on Tuesday. To kick off the latest chapter, the streaming service announced the in-show musical that will be taking center stage: Frozen. (High School Musical and Beauty and the Beast were the in-school productions for seasons 1 and 2, respectively.)

In addition to iconic songs from the popular Disney film, the new season will also feature music from Disney Channel's Camp Rock, which starred Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, as well as the High School Musical franchise.

Unlike previous seasons, which were set at East High in Salt Lake City, Utah, the upcoming installment moves the Wildcats to sunny California, where they'll sing and dance their way at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp. The Wildcats and their fellow campers put on a "high-stakes" production of Frozen and determine who is "best in show," according to the official synopsis.

High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu joins the cast in a guest role, following in the footsteps of past HSM grads Lucas Grabeel and Kacey Stroh, who both appeared in the first season. Bleu will play himself.

Additionally, newcomer Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell have been added as series regulars. Lyles will play Jet, Camp Shallow Lake's mysterious new kid, while Bell will portray Maddox, described as "a bright-eyed, quick-witted 'techie' who always follows the rules."

Disney's Zombies star Meg Donnelly will guest star as Val, a "confident and funny college student and longtime camper turned counselor-in-training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of Frozen." Hannah Montana's Jason Earles joins as Dewey Wood, camp director of Camp Shallow Lake, who's described as a "stone-faced killjoy."

They'll fill out the HSMTMTS ensemble, which brings back Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan and Olivia Rodrigo.

Following the sophomore finale last summer, creator Tim Federle spoke with ET about what's to come for season 3.

"I've always wanted to do summer stuff because I think summer is a time of letting go and not having a curfew, and the rules kind of change," Federle teased at the time, "but I definitely think there will be a summer element if we end up going forward. I think the format stays similar-ish, but I would really love to shake things up with the season 3 musical if we get one. There's really exciting possibilities and opportunities for a whole new sound that I think would surprise people."

