How to Watch 'The New Mutants': Streaming April 10

The New Mutants had quite a long timeline to being released, as the HBO Max drop falls nearly three full years after the film's initially announced release date of April 13, 2018. The film did finally hit theaters -- where they weren't closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- in August of 2020, and as of this weekend, finally has its streaming home on HBO Max.

So, if you weren't able to see The New Mutants in theaters or haven't caught it since, here's how to watch on HBO Max.

When does The New Mutants premiere on HBO Max? Saturday, April 10.

How to watch on HBO Max: You'll need to subscribe to HBO Max, though the film will be available at no extra cost to subscribers. Visit HBOMax.com to sign up for $14.99/month. If you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, it's possible you already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for full details.

Which devices can I watch HBO Max on? Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, XBox One or XBox XS, as well as iPads, iPhones and Androids.

Meanwhile, watch a deleted scene from The New Mutants below.