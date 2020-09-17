How to Watch the First Presidential Debate Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Following the first debate, Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, will debate Vice President Mike Pence on Oct. 7. Two more presidential debates are set after that, for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

Read on for details on how to watch the first debate, and be sure to check out our 2020 voting guide, as well as everything you need to know about voting by mail.

When and where is the first presidential debate? The debate will air live across the country at 9 p.m. EST from Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

How to watch the first presidential debate: You can watch the debate across every major network on cable as well as streaming, with CBS, ABC, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, Fox News, NBC, MSNBC and more all carrying the program.

Who is moderating the first debate?Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace will moderate the debate.

What is the debate format? There will be six 15-minute segments in the debate, which will each start with a question posed by Wallace. Each candidate will have two minutes to answer, followed by further discussion as guided by the moderator. The topics are to be announced prior to the debate.

