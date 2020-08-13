How to Watch the Democratic National Convention

Like most everything else in 2020, the Democratic National Convention will be different this year. Originally set to have tens of thousands travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to see Joe Biden accept the Democratic presidential nomination, this year's convention will instead go virtual.

The DNC will comprise four days' worth of speakers -- including Biden and his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, the Obamas, Bernie Sanders and more -- to be viewed from the safety of your home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, culminating in Biden's formal nomination broadcast live from his home state of Delaware.

"This convention is for all Americans, no matter who you voted for in the past," said 2020 DNC executive Stephanie Cutter, with the overall convention theme calling for "Uniting America."

Here is everything you need to know to tune in to this year's DNC.

When Is It: Monday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 20, airing 9-11 p.m. ET each night.

How to Watch: All major television networks will broadcast the convention, which will also be available on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube and via the DNC app on smart TV services, such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

CBSN, CBS News' free 24/7 streaming news service, will provide live coverage each night beginning at 5 p.m. ET and anchored by Elaine Quijano, followed by a simulcast of CBS' primetime special report and live analysis and reporting afterwards. CBSN is available via CBSNews.com/live and on all CBS News mobile apps.

The entire convention will also be livestreaming on the DNC's site.

Who's Speaking: In addition to Biden and Harris, the lineup boasts speeches from former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and previous presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

It's not all Democrats who are speaking, with John Kasich, the former Ohio governor and onetime Republican presidential candidate, calling on his fellow Republicans to vote for Biden.

The full lineup:

Monday: "We the People"

Night one of the convention will highlight unity in the face of COVID-19, unemployment and racial injustice, with a keynote speech from former first lady Michelle Obama, plus:

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Rep. Jim Clyburn

Convention chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson

Rep. Gwen Moore

Former governor John Kasich

Sen. Doug Jones

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Tuesday: "Leadership Matters"

The DNC's second evening focuses on "putting the country ahead of yourself," with a keynote speech from former second lady Dr. Jill Biden, plus:

Former acting US attorney general Sally Yates

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former secretary of state John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Former President Bill Clinton

Wednesday: "A More Perfect Union"

Night three is all about Biden's plans to "build back better," including hearing from VP nominee Harris, plus:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Former President Barack Obama

Thursday: "America's Promise"

The final night will feature Biden's acceptance speech and vision for America, preceded by speeches about his "leadership and character" from:

Sen. Cory Booker

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Chris Coons

Sen. Kamala Harris

The Biden family

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.