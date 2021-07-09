How to Watch the 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations

Once again, awards season is just around the corner! Stephen Colbert will host this year's Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, but first, the 2021 Emmy Nominations have to be handed out, which will happen on Tuesday, July 13.

The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) will join Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to announce the nominees for the best and most compelling performers and TV shows from the past year.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 Emmy nominations, including where and when they are streaming, read on below.

When are the Emmy nominations? Tuesday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch? You can stream the Emmys nominations at Emmys.com/nominations.

When are the 2021 Emmy Awards? Colbert will host the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+

What performances and TV shows are eligible for Emmy nominations? The eligibility window for Emmy nominees this year is for shows that ran from June 1, 2020 until May 31, 2021.

