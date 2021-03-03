How to Watch 'Raya and the Last Dragon' on Disney Plus

Friday night is family movie night! Raya and the Last Dragon, the new Disney animated film starring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars) and Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) will arrive to the Disney+ on Friday, March 5 under the streaming service's "Premier Access" tier.

The film centers around Raya -- Disney's first Southeast Asian princess -- a warrior who embarks on a journey looking for the sole surviving dragon in order to save her kingdom. Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim and Sandra Oh are also among the star-studded cast for the movie.

So how do you watch Raya and the Last Dragon? Read on below.

How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon: Starting March 5, Raya and the Last Dragon will be available to stream for Disney+ subscribers with Premier Access, which is a one-time payment of $29.99 on top of your monthly subscription. You may be familiar with this if you watched Mulan last September.

If you want to avoid the surcharge, you can... with a little patience. Raya and the Last Dragon will be available to all Disney+ subscribers beginning on June 4.

"It carries a lot of weight," Tran recently told ET about voicing Raya. "Now we're at this movie that really broadens the narrative in terms of, 'What do we think of when we think of the word princess? What do we think of when we think of the word hero?' It's really cool to be part of something that feels really monumental to this current time."

