How to Watch 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special'

It's almost time to watch Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special promises to be an intimate, wide-ranging conversation with the couple in their first televised sit-down since their engagement, airing on Sunday, March 7.

"There is no subject that's off limits," Oprah said in the trailer for the upcoming special, released on Sunday, which previewed some of the topics, from their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, to their marriage, to how they've handled life under intense public pressure.

Here's the start time for Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan, plus everything you need to know.

When and what time is Oprah With Meghan and Harry: The 90-minute interview airs on CBS on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

How to watch without cable: The interview will air on CBS, but if you need a way to stream, there are a number of services where you can do so. You can watch CBS on Paramount+ -- currently called CBS All Access, but will have relaunched by the time of the special -- which costs as little as $5 per month. You can sign up for CBS All Access now, and be all set for Sunday.

Where can I see the trailer for Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan? Right here! Watch below for a first look.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for how Meghan paid tribute to Princess Diana in her interview with Oprah.

