How To Watch 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded, music-packed holiday special and how to ring in 2022 with all your favorite country artists and tunes.

When Is New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash? As the name would suggest, New Year's Eve! Specifically, the live five-hour special kicks off Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT.

The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight, CT.

Who's Hosting? Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones! "I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned," the Dancing With the Stars Season 27 champ told CBS. "I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

ET's Rachel Smith is also on board, and she is "over the moon" to be ringing in the new year alongside Bones. "I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on New Year’s Eve in my hometown!" Smith marveled when the news of her co-hosting was first announced.

Who's Performing? The five-hour special will feature nearly 50 high-energy performances by country music’s hottest superstars, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.

Where Can I Watch?: New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air live on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.