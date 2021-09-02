How to Watch Brandy and Whitney Houston's 'Cinderella' on Disney Plus

Get ready to see Brandy and Whitney Houston's iconic take on Cinderella. The beloved 1997 adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical is (finally!) making its way to Disney+, a welcome move that Brandy herself celebrated on Friday, writing on Instagram, "This is truly toughing and magical."

Cinderella, which originally premiered as a TV movie musical, stars Brandy in the titular role, with Houston as her fairy godmother, and Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid and Bernadette Peters rounding out the cast.

So, how do you make the "impossible" possible and watch Cinderella on Disney+? Read on below for details (and don't worry about the "impossible" thing, it's actually very easy).

How to watch Brandy and Whitney Houston's Cinderella: You'll want to subscribe to Disney+, where the film will be available to subscribers at no additional cost, beginning on Friday, Feb. 12. Once you subscribe, you'll have access to many more TV shows and movies in the Disney extended catalog, for a fee of $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Get ready to relive the magic! In the meantime, here are the best movies to watch on Disney+ for Black History Month. Additionally, watch the video below to see Brandy and Houston share intimate on-set moments from when the movie was filmed.