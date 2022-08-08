How Teresa Giudice's Ex-Husband Joe Feels About Her Remarrying

Joe Giudice is "very happy" for his ex-wife Teresa Giudice following her wedding to Louie Ruelas last weekend.

A source tells ET that Joe wishes Teresa "all the best." The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Ruelas after two years of dating. She and Joe divorced in 2020 after two decades of marriage, going public with Ruelas a few months later.

According to the source, Joe now "is doing great and actively dating."

Still, Teresa's highly anticipated nuptials, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, weren't entirely drama-free. While Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider, were all in attendance, her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and brother, Joe Gorga, remained noticeably absent.

Why? "Something bad went down while filming the new season," a source told ET. "It's like Teresa wants Joe [Gorga]'s life to be ruined and at Melissa’s expense."

A second source alleged, "The sad part in all of this is that Teresa will not stop until Melissa and Joe are divorced. They have tried for years to have a relationship with Teresa, but are officially done trying. It's sad but the situation is too toxic."

Teresa and Melissa addressed the future bride's decision not to include her sister-in-law as a bridesmaid during the RHONJ season 12 reunion. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April, Melissa confirmed that she had not spoken to Teresa since taping the reunion. Two months later, the two were together at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony.

On Friday, before the wedding, Joe seemed to allude to more recent drama with his sister when he shared a photo with Melissa's family on his Instagram Story. He captioned the picture, "Blood doesn't make you family."