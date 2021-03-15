How Prince Harry Honored Mom Princess Diana on Mother's Day in the UK

Prince Harry didn't let Mother's Day in the U.K. go unnoticed on Sunday. Despite now living in Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex took the time to honor his late mother, Princess Diana, on the British holiday.

A spokesperson for Harry, 36, tells ET that he arranged for flowers to be laid at the resting place of the Princess of Wales, which is at the Spencer family's estate.

This was not the only way Diana was remembered on Sunday. Harry's older brother, Prince William, also shared on the Kensington Palace social media accounts the touching handmade cards that his three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, made for their "Granny Diana."

On her card, Charlotte sweetly wrote, "I am thinking of you on Mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you."

A week prior to British Mother's Day, Harry opened up about his late mom's influence on his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family during his headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad. But, ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy," Harry told Oprah, adding that his mother would have seen his exit coming.

Reporting by Carolyn Greenspan.