How One Romantic Holiday TV Movie Is Filming Kissing Scenes Amid COVID (Exclusive)

When filming gradually began to resume around the world amid the pandemic, new COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols were instituted to keep cast and crew members healthy and safe. From protective face shields to daily COVID tests to physical distancing on set to regular disinfecting practices, productions have gone to great lengths to keep the cameras rolling during an uncertain time.

With the holiday TV movie season fast approaching, Lifetime -- which is rolling out 30 original romantic films from Oct. 23 through Dec. 20 as part of its "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" programming event -- has found a unique way to keep the romance alive for one of its upcoming movies, with a bit of a twist.

In Christmas Ever After, which premieres Dec. 6, Tony Award winner Ali Stroker and Daniel di Tomasso kiss through a plexiglass partition on the set of their Lifetime holiday movie, which you can see in ET's exclusive photo above.

Scenes like this in the movie, where plexiglass is used, will be fixed and deleted in post-production.

At this time, Christmas Ever After is the only film in which Lifetime adopted the use of plexiglass partitions for intimate kissing scenes.

The network's first holiday movie featuring a lead actor with a disability, Christmas Ever After follows popular romance novelist Izzi Simmons (Stroker), who spends every Christmas at her favorite snowy bed and breakfast, but this year, she’s faced with an impending deadline and a severe case of writer’s block. Luckily, inspiration strikes in the unlikely form of the B&B’s new owner, Matt (di Tomasso), who bears an uncanny resemblance to the handsome hero from Izzi’s novels. As both partake in the lodge’s annual itinerary of Christmas activities, Izzi’s writer’s block is cured and the first pages of her and Matt’s own love story may just be beginning.

Christmas Ever After airs Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.