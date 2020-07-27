How Lori Loughlin Is Spending Her 56th Birthday Less Than 1 Month Before Sentencing

Lori Loughlin turns 56 on Tuesday. A source tells ET she's planning to spend her birthday with her loved ones as she awaits her sentencing after pleading guilty for her role in the highly publicized college admissions scandal.

"Lori's plan is to spend her birthday with family and to keep it very low-key," the source says, referring to her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and their daughters, 21-year-old Isabella and 20-year-old Olivia Jade. "Her priorities have shifted since this crisis began, and she feels as long as they are together, it will be perfect. She has been the face of this college scandal and has taken a huge hit to her career, so at this point Mossimo and the girls are being very supportive of her."

The Fuller House star pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud -- while 57-year-old Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud -- after they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. Loughlin's plea deal states that she will serve two months in prison and two years of supervised release, pay a $150,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service. Under Giannulli's proposed plea deal, he will serve five months in prison and two years of supervised release, pay a $250,000 fine, and complete 250 hours of community service.

ET's source says Loughlin has not been doing well as she awaits her and her husband's sentencing on Aug. 21.

"This has been a long road, and waiting for their sentencing has been painfully stressful," the source says. "She is exhausted and is ready to get past this point. She's spending time with her family and trying her very best not to think about what lies ahead, because she realizes at this point it’s out of her hands."

"Her focus is to spend as much quality time with her daughters as possible as she knows she might not see them for a while," the source adds. "They don’t want to focus on the negative and are doing their very best to avoid spending the last days in fear of what's to come."

According to the source, Loughlin does have one big worry about serving time in prison.

"Lori's biggest concern is that if the girls need her while she is behind bars, she won't be there for them to help," the source says. "The girls know she worries, so they have been making a big effort to show her how responsible they are. The family is actually doing well despite what they are going through. This is the biggest challenge they have ever faced, and Lori hopes it makes them stronger in the end."

Meanwhile, a separate source told ET in May that Isabella and Olivia Jade were struggling with their parents' decision to plead guilty.

"While both of her girls know very well that their mother and father had their best interests at heart, they feared the absolute worst," the source said. "But lately their girls have questioned everything."

The source also said at the time that Loughlin's decision to take a plea deal was "her hope that she could possibly receive house arrest during the coronavirus pandemic."

"She only wishes her court date were sooner so her family can move on and get back to some semblance of a normal life," the source said. "Lori held out for as long as she possibly could before she finally broke down and took a plea. She truly felt she had no choice despite her belief she doesn't deserve any jail time."

