How Lady Gaga Is Coping With Her Dogs' Kidnapping and Dog Walker Being Shot

Lady Gaga is struggling as the drama surrounding her stolen dogs and injured dog walker plays out on the other side of the world. The 34-year-old singer-actress is currently in Italy preparing to film the movie Gucci, but in Los Angeles, her dog walker and friend, Ryan Fischer, was shot and hospitalized on Wednesday evening and two of her dogs -- Gustavo and Koji -- have been kidnapped.

A source tells ET that "Lady Gaga is beside herself about this situation. Ryan is not only her dog walker, but also her friend. She is horrified that this happened."

Gaga's third dog, Asia, managed to escape and was rescued by police, but her other two dogs are still missing and the shooter remains at large. She has offered a $500,000 reward.

"Her dogs are her babies and she is completely devastated and sickened by this," the source continues. "She feels somewhat helpless because she is far away in Italy, but is doing everything she can and praying for Ryan, Koji and Gustavo."

Anyone who has the dogs can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

Fischer's current status is unknown at this time. The LAPD tells ET that Fischer was in "critical condition" when transported to the hospital. A source tells ET that he is currently in the hospital and is recovering.