How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrated His 29th Birthday in Miami

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a glamorous night out in Miami together for his 29th birthday.

A source tells ET that the two celebrated his birthday in Miami on Sunday, starting with dinner at Komodo restaurant, where they were seen walking through the restaurant together with their security detail. The two dined and drank at an exclusive birds nest table in the outdoor garden.

The source shares that after an outfit change, they headed to LIV Nightclub's LIV ON SUNDAY party at the Fontainebleau where Travis DJ'd and performed for his birthday. Kylie remained in the public view the entire time, sitting in the DJ booth dancing and laughing. According to the source, Travis and Kylie were visibly "together" and definitely seemed to be enjoying themselves and each other's company.

"At LIV, Kylie was seated directly behind the DJ booth and Travis continuously turned to dance or talk to her," the source says.

On Sunday, 23-year-old Kylie shared pictures of herself all glammed up on Instagram, writing, "blurry nights." On her Instagram Story, she shared videos of her Miami getaway, including Travis dancing in front of her at the club as he taps her foot.

Travis officially turned 29 years old on Friday, and Kylie celebrated the occasion by posting sweet photos of him and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, together on her Instagram Stories. Kylie's famous family also took time out to wish the rapper a happy birthday, including sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner.

Back in February, a source told ET that Kylie and Travis still "act like they’re an item" and were inseparable due to their daughter.

"They are doing a great job co-parenting together with little to no drama," the source said. "Neither of them are interested in dating others at this time."

The source also noted that the makeup mogul "absolutely wants more children one day and wants to provide Stormi with brothers and sisters of her own."