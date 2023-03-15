How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West's Wife Bianca Being Around Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is doing her best at amicably co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West -- even amid his recent romance with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

A source tells ET, "Kim and Kanye’s relationship is OK," even though the pair are "still having some back and forth with a few arguments."

"But co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim," the source adds.

As they co-parent, that means the couple's four children -- 9-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 5-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm -- are spending more time with Censori -- an architect for Yeezy with whom West had a marriage ceremony in January.

"Bianca has been around their kids," the source says. "Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine."

Meanwhile, when it comes to Kardashian's own love life, the source tells ET, "Kim will date again one day, and she is more open to it at this point."

"She’s really focused on her kids and raising them in a healthy environment, and that will always be the priority, but seeing someone new in the future is possible," the source adds. "She is looking for someone that adds to her life."

Kardashian famously dated comedian Pete Davidson for around nine months before they called things off in August 2022. Kardashian and West finally settled their divorce in November 2022, almost two years after Kim initially filed.

Meanwhile, West reportedly tied the knot with Censori in January. A source told ET at the time that West and Censori had been seeing each other romantically and confirmed that they did have a marriage ceremony. Although the source did not confirm whether the ceremony was legally binding, they did note that "the marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca."