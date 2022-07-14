How Khloe Kardashian Is Preparing for Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's family has got her back as the 38-year-old reality star gets ready to become a mother of two, this time via surrogacy.

A source tells ET that the Good American co-founder has her family to help her, and now that momager Kris Jenner lives next door, it "makes this new arrival even more special."

The source says the family supported Khloe in her journey to have another child, and while they're "extremely upset with Tristan," the family knows "Khloe did everything possible to make it work with him."

At the end of the day, the source says, "Khloe is strong and will be fine."

And though they're expecting a baby together, Khloe and Tristan are not, by any means, rekindling their romance. A source told ET that the former couple is not giving it another go, and Khloe will have the baby full time.

"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," the source says, before adding that "Khloe wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be." The two already share a daughter, 4-year-old True.

Another source adds, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

The decision to have another child again came before Khloe learned that Tristan was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols in December, a rep for Khloe confirms to ET. That cheating scandal played out on the inaugural season of Hulu's The Kardashians earlier this year.

Nevertheless, a source tells ET that "Khloe has been prepared for the arrival of the new baby for a while." The source added, "They have a baby room and new clothes and toys. She’s very excited for True to have a sibling and bring another baby into the family!"

A representative for Khloe told ET, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."