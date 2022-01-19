How Khloe Kardashian Is Handling Her 'Strained' Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is moving on with her life following her ex, Tristan Thompson's, recent paternity admission.

"Khloe has been spending time with her sisters and family, working out, eating healthy, and focusing on her mind, body and soul," a source tells ET. "She's getting back on her A-game."

As for the current status of Khloe's relationship with the father of her 3-year-old daughter, True, things are more complicated.

"Khloe and Tristan's relationship is strained," says the source. "She hardly wants to give him any energy at the moment. Tristan will always be part of the family, but at this point she is done romantically speaking. The family was disappointed with Tristan and just want to be there for Khloe. Khloe isn't rushing to get back into the dating world at this time."

Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, had an on-off romance for several years amid multiple cheating scandals. The pair split this past summer. Tristan later became the subject of a paternity case with a woman named Maralee Nichols, who claimed he fathered her son while still in a relationship with Khloe. He initially denied the claims.

The little boy was born on Dec. 1. Earlier this month, Tristan confirmed that he is the father of Maralee's child after a paternity test was performed.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," he said in a statement. "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Another source previously told ET that Tristan and Khloe are only in touch in regard to their daughter, True.

"Khloe and Tristan are in touch about logistical things and about what's going on with True, and that's really the focus when they're communicating," the second source said. "He has been apologetic and attempting to make things better."