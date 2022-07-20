How Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Feels About Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 4-year-old daughter, True, can't wait to meet her new sibling.

“True is so beyond thrilled about becoming a big sister,” a source tells ET. “She has been asking for a sibling for a long time and is so excited.

The Good American founder is also excited about becoming a mother for a second time. “Khloe is very, very happy about having another baby,” the source adds. “Mostly because she can't wait to give True a sibling, and to be a new mom again, of course.”

Last week, the news broke that Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, are expecting their second child, via a surrogate. It was revealed that the pair -- who aren’t currently in a relationship -- are expecting a baby boy.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloe’s rep confirmed to ET.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The Kardashians star’s latest bundle was conceived prior to the birth of Tristan’s third child, Theo, with Marlee Nichols, who was born in December 2021.

During the first season of the Hulu series, Khloe was vocal about her desire to expand her family with Tristan. However, many believed the talks were halted, following the paternity scandal with Marlee. A source told ET that the reality TV star planned on expanding her family with or without Tristan.

“Khloe and Tristan are having another baby together, this time via surrogacy. The two have long said they wanted True to have a sibling, and Khloe even told her family she’d do it without Tristan if she needed to,” the source said. “However when the two were on good terms they decided to move forward with surrogacy near the end of last year and then Tristan was caught cheating.”

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Khloe put her and True’s bond on display on Tuesday when she shared her first post on Instagram, since her baby news broke.

“Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl 🤍,” she captioned the photo of her and True smiling for the camera, while in the water, as she holds her daughter on her back.

Tristan has been moving on with life as well. The NBA star -- who is also father of 5-year-old Prince from a previous relationship -- was spotted in Greece, walking with a mystery woman.