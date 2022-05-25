How Kendall Jenner Reacted to Losing a 'Vogue' Cover to Sister Kim Kardashian

In a confessional, Kim gushed over the opportunity, saying, "This one just feels extra special to me. I’m so honored to be a part of it," before admitting to her mom that the whole thing was actually pretty "bittersweet."

"I feel so bad," Kim told Kris of the Kendall situation. In a confessional, though, Kim admitted that her younger self would've been far less concerned about her sister's feelings than her present-day self.

"I probably would’ve murdered Kendall myself to get the cover if it was an option between the two of us," Kim told the producers of how she would've reacted to the situation 15 years ago. "My desperation back in the day, she would’ve been buried before she got this cover."

Even though her empathy was strong for her sister, Kim declined to be the one to tell Kendall the news. Kris assumed that, as her daughter's manager, that job would fall to her. When she sat down to break the news, though, Kendall revealed that her agent had already spilled the beans.

"I feel so much better," Kris confessed. "You have no idea. I was dreading that. I didn’t want it to hurt your feelings."

"Oh my god, no... I’m happy to give it up to my sister," Kendall said, before expanding on her feelings in a confessional.

"I’m happy for my sister and she should be really happy," Kendall said. "There’s not an upset bone in my body, because I think it went to the right person."

Kris praised her daughter in a confessional of her own, calling Kendall "the best person."

With Vogue off the table for Kendall, Kris turned her attention to getting her 26-year-old daughter to consider another prospect: having a baby.

"Maybe it’s time to have a baby," Kris told Kendall, causing the model to choke on her drink.

"It’s my life, OK? I don’t know if I’m ready yet," Kendall told her mom, before explaining in a confessional, "I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I'm still just enjoying life on my own and I’m OK with that right now."

Kris didn't let it go, though, instead going so far as to call a doctor to confirm that freezing eggs at a younger age gives them a better chance of survival.

"You’re making me uncomfortable," Kendall told her mom with a laugh.

While Kendall denied her mom more grandchildren, at least for the time being, Kim was hard at work on her Vogue shoot, which had a major difference from the last two times she'd graced the mag.

"It feels like I’ve come a long way from not being that outspoken about what I like and wanted to having full control, full say," she said. "... Nothing before I feel like I would wear was really me, this is me... It feels like such an evolution, doing this Vogue shoot over any other Vogue shoot."

New episodes of The KardashiansThe Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.