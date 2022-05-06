How Jason Oppenheim Feels About Ex Chrishelle Stause Dating G Flip

Jason Oppenheim has some feelings about his ex moving on. Following Chrishell Stause's reveal that she's dating Australian singer G Flip during Selling Sunset's season 5 reunion, a source tells ET that the pair's relationship "has been really hard" for Oppenheim.

"Their breakup was very painful for Jason and he doesn't even like to talk about it," the source says of Oppenheim and Stause's December split, which came five months after they publicly revealed their relationship.

"He's not mad at Chrishell and he is happy for her from a friend standpoint, but he is just really hurt," the source adds. "He has been feeling upset since they broke up, and that's how he still feels."

Following Oppenheim and Stause's split, a source told ET that it "was a long time coming."

"Chrishell wants to have kids much sooner than Jason does. She is really interested in starting a family and that's not something that is on Jason's mind right now," the source said. "Chrishell felt like she had to get serious with herself and break her own heart by ending her relationship with Jason because having kids is a main priority for her. She doesn't want to wait or be on Jason's timeline."

During the reunion episode, Stause alluded to the reason behind her split from Oppenheim.

"I had this serious relationship and obviously I am hoping to have a family, but I've also taken some of the pressure off myself as far as what that looks like," Stause said. "I don’t necessarily have to have the child myself. I'm open to adoption -- things like that."

As for G Flip, who is 27, non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, Stause told her co-workers that she met the singer when she appeared in their "Get Me Outta Here" music video.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

"I've been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me," Stause said, adding that G Flip "definitely made the first move."

"I think I was probably as surprised as anyone just because nothing’s really changed for me. I'm still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human," she added. "... I know being in this position we get judged constantly, but at the end of the day, I'm so happy and so, if that angers someone then that’s not really my problem."

During the reunion, Oppenheim expressed support for Stause, telling her, "The smile that’s been on your face the last couple minutes makes me very happy, so I'm proud of you."