How Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Momoa and More Stars Supported Ukraine at the 2022 Oscars

Stars showed their support for Ukraine at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday. Jamie Lee Curtis and others walked the red carpet wearing a blue ribbon that says "with refugees" in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

When ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier spoke to Curtis on the red carpet, she explained why the cause is one she cares about greatly.

"I just want to represent the refugee crisis, let people wake up and realize that this is a humanitarian crisis," Curtis told ET. "The refugee crisis is very real. The displaced people are very real. They need help, they need homes, and they need support."

As for rumors that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may speak during the ceremony, Curtis said, "I hope so."

"I hope that he says, 'I need help,' and we help him," she said. "I mean, what I hope to hear from him is that he's gonna make the same pleas he's been making since the first day of this. He needs help, our help. He needs everybody's help. He is an incredible leader and it's thrilling to see."

Songwriter Diane Warren, Minari star Youn Yuh-jung and honoree Oscar recipient Samuel L. Jackson were among the others who wore the blue ribbon on the red carpet.

Jason Momoa and Benedict Cumberbatch found ways to support Ukraine too, with the former opting to wear a blue-and-yellow pocket square, and the latter sporting a pin with the same colors.

