How Diane Keaton Realized She Wanted to Be on Stage at 7 Years Old (Exclusive)

Diane Keaton walked down memory lane this week as she remembered what made her fall in love with acting at just 7 years old.

"My mom, I'll tell ya," Keaton told ET at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, where the actress placed her hand and footprints on her new star. "I was about 7 and she was crowned Mrs. Highland Park," she continued.

Keaton was born and raised in Los Angeles, where the Mrs. Highland Park pageant crowned a winning homemaker each year.

"I was old enough that she let me be in the theater, the same one in Highland Park -- it's still there," Keaton explained.

"And the curtains opened and suddenly there were all these things there…and suddenly mom was on stage in a miracle," she continued. Keaton said that the memory of seeing her mother up onstage, transformed, stayed with her until she found her own performance spaces years later.

"That always lives with me," she said. "I remember thinking god why can't I get up there."

Atop having the newest star on the walk of fame, Keaton is also gearing up for the premier of Mack & Rita. The new movie tells the story of a 30-year-old woman named Mack (played by Elizabeth Lail) who joins a bachelorette trip only to mysteriously turn into her future 70-year-old self, Aunt Rita (Keaton). The film will release in theaters on August 12.

Keaton also just finished filming the second installment of Book Club, a follow-up to the hit comedy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenbergen. Keaton said that reuniting with the cast “couldn’t have been better.” Next year will be the fifth anniversary of the first film, and the upcoming sequel will release next May.