How Carole Baskin Plans to Redeem Herself on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Carole Baskin still clearly has an issue about how she was portrayed in the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King. On Wednesday, the controversial animal rights activist was interviewed on Good Morning America about being part of the new season of Dancing With the Stars, and she explained her motivation for joining the popular competition.

Baskin said she was "villainized" in the documentary and that her life was upended after Tiger King became an instant hit when it debuted in March.

"Well, Tiger King really glamorized animal abusers and villainized me for trying to stop animal abuse, so I felt really betrayed by that, but what amazed me was how many people believe that false portrayal of me without doing anything to find out who I really am," she said. "It's been a nightmare since Tiger King aired."

Baskin said she hopes to turn some people's perceptions of her around by being part of the show.

"I really hope so, and the biggest thing for me is the longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition, it will keep the cats forefront in the viewer’s eye," she noted. "To me, that was where Tiger King missed the ball. It really should've been focused on the animals and so I'm hoping Dancing With the Stars will do that."

When asked about Tiger King showing how "tenacious" she can be in a feud, Baskin said that she's actually setting a high standard for herself rather than trying to compete with others.

"I am competitive, but I am competitive with myself," she explained. "I want to do the very best that I can possibly do."

Baskin certainly has her competition cut out for her. Contestants this season include Nelly, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Chrishell Stause, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Skai Jackson, Anne Heche, Jeannie Mai, Nev Schulman, Justina Machado, Johnny Weir, former NBA star Charles Oakley, former NFL star Vernon Davis and Cheer coach Monica Aldama.

ET recently spoke with DWTS pro Cheryl Burke, and she teased her season 29 partner.

"I was very, very happy. It's somebody who I think will have lots of potential, but is also just a really cool person," Burke shared. "I am going to have to spend a lot of time with this person, so you hope you just like them as a person first, and I definitely can check that box. I think he has some rhythm, so we will see. Ballroom is a whole other beast!"

