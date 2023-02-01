How Ben Affleck Feels About Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck doesn’t have any bad blood with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s, boyfriend, John Miller. In fact, according to a source, the Oscar-winning actor and the CEO get along just fine.

"Ben likes and knows John and gets along well with him,” a source tells ET. "Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It’s important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John."

The source adds, "Ben is so laid-back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too. John’s a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too. They don’t hang out much on their own, text, or anything like that, but they have no issues when they are together. Ben has moved on and is very happy with Jen. He wants the same for Jennifer and nothing but the best for her."

Affleck’s relationship with Miller was on display last week when the men were spotted having a pleasant conversation outside of Garner’s house. In the photos, Affleck and Miller shake hands and chat each other up, after parking their cars outside of the residence.

Jennifer eventually joined the men, holding her boyfriend’s hand as they all walked inside.

Garner and Affleck, both 50, ended their marriage in 2018. The pair shares three children -- Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

Garner and Miller have been dating on and off since 2018. The pair -- who are private about their love --- rekindled their relationship last year after a brief split.

Affleck did some romantic rekindling of his own. He and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in August after getting back together in 2021.

In November, Lopez praised Garner as an "amazing co-parent" in a Vogue cover story, adding that Garner and Affleck "work really well together" when it comes to supporting their children.

She added that the blending of her family needed "to be handled with so much care."