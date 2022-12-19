How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Kids Are Getting Along Ahead of First Christmas as a Blended Family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids are thriving as a blended family. A source tells ET that the five children between the married couple -- Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 -- "are doing great and get along effortlessly."

"They all really have respect for each other," the source says of the kids. "Jen's relationship with Ben's kids is natural and same goes for Ben's bond with Jen's kids."

As for what the bunch has planned for Christmas, ET's source says that Lopez and Affleck "are hoping to have a big family affair at home for Christmas where everyone is cozy, enjoying a big meal, and lots of holiday cheer."

The couple got in the holiday spirit over the weekend, when they threw a star-studded party at their Hollywood home.

"Jen and Ben had so much fun at their holiday party," the source says. "They planned it together and everything came together perfectly with special touches and details. Everyone had a blast."

Overall, the couple couldn't be happier heading into the holidays.

"Ben and Jen know that they were designed to be together and they are so happy to be reunited and elevate their relationship to a level that they feel was destined," the source says. "They have pure awe and love for each other."