How Ariana Madix Is Preparing for 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Amid Scandoval -- See Her New Look

Ariana Madix has remained relatively quiet since the Vanderpump Rules scandal broke, but that’s about to change, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, “Ariana is getting ready for the Vanderpump Rules reunion. She’s preparing herself and getting in the correct mindset for it. She is planning on coming in calm, cool, and collected, but also say her piece.”

“She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement. Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that’s all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It’s going to be wild,” the source adds.

On Thursday, Madix was spotted debuting a new look, after spending several hours at a hair salon. The reality star was all smiles after dying her hair blonde and cutting off several inches. The 37-year-old then went to Universal Studios with a friend to watch a movie.

Madix was photographed dancing and enjoying herself in Oaxaca, Mexico, last weekend. Madix was attending a friend's wedding that was planned long before news broke earlier this month that her ex, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, ET has learned.

Madix, who deactivated her Instagram after the allegations broke, returned to the platform yesterday to share her side of the story and thank the friends and Vanderpump Rules castmates who have been by her side and supporting in the aftermath.

Posting a photo of herself in a hot pink and green dress from a recent trip to Mexico for her friend's wedding, Madix started off the message by writing, "Hi. Where to begin?"

Noting that she wanted to share her "most sincere gratitude" for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received since the news broke, Madix added, "When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to film next week.