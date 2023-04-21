How Ariana Grande's Husband Dalton Gomez Is Supporting Her Behind the Scenes

Ariana Grande has her husband's support. Amid the 29-year-old singer's busy filming schedule for Wicked, a source tells ET how Dalton Gomez has been supporting her at home.

"Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have both been keeping busy with work projects," the source says of the actress and her real estate broker husband.

"Ariana has been so focused, but Dalton has been there with her and supporting her behind the scenes," the source adds. "He is happy for her and they are very in love."

As for how Grande feels to be taking on the role of Glinda in Wicked, another source tells ET, "This role is Ariana's dream and she's throwing herself fully into it and Dalton is supportive."

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in May 2021, five months after the singer announced her engagement. While the couple has kept their relationship relatively private, a source told ET in November 2022 that they were "doing really well as a married couple."

"Dalton really just loves Ariana and goes out of his way to make her happy and show her how important she is to him," the source said. "He is very supportive and constantly cheering her on. He does little things to be there for her and show her how much she matters to him, which she really appreciates."

