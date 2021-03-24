Houston Tumlin, 'Talladega Nights' Child Actor, Dead at 28

Rest in peace, Houston Tumlin. The former child actor died by suicide on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 28.

Tumlin was known for his role as Walker Bobby, the son of Will Ferrell's character Ricky Bobby, in the 2006 comedy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

The movie -- which also starred John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jane Lynch, Andy Richter, Molly Shannon and Amy Adams -- is Tumlin's only acting credit. Tumlin reportedly went on to serve in the Army's 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.

In addition to various news reports, Tumlin's girlfriend, Charity Robertson, also confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

"I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, and oh man could the list go on," she wrote. "I love you so much Houston Lee and thank you for loving me so passionately and unapologetically for the time we had each other."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).