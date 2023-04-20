'Home Town Takeover' Stars Ben and Erin Napier on Season 2 and 'Never Being Apart' (Exclusive)

Ben and Erin Napier are always together. Ahead of the season 2 premiere of Home Town Takeover, the hosts tell ET all about how they work together as a married couple.

"We're never apart," Erin says, with Ben adding, "We totally get that not everybody functions that way, but we do, and it's the only way we can."

Ben and Erin met when they were 21 and 19, respectively, and the latter explains, "We've formed our adult identities around each other."

"This is the only way we know how to be grownups," Erin says, with Ben noting that he and his wife "are absolutely the same person."

"It's a well-oiled machine, absolutely," he says of their life together. "We apply [that] to everything in our lives, our spiritual life, our parenting life, our work life, our relationship life."

After 20 million viewers tuned in to season 1 of Home Town Takeover, Ben and Erin took some time off to welcome their second daughter, Mae, who will turn 2 next month. Erin, who also shares 5-year-old Helen with Ben, notes that "it's so wild how fast time is moving," and says that she and her husband "are so aware of how fleeting it is."

"I was already a softie, but now Helen will be dancing to Haim in the morning... while Mae is toddling around eating a banana. I'm a puddle," Ben adds. "They're just so little and innocent. I’ve never been worried about getting older or mortality or anything until I had little girls. Now I can't stop it, I can't hold onto it... It is the worst and the best."

The couple often brings their daughters to work with them, in an effort to help them understand why what they do matters.

"Historic preservation matters because things matter, small towns matter," Erin says. "This is the flavor of America and that's what we hope they'll appreciate."

The little ones are along for the ride for season 2 of Home Town Takeover, which will see Ben and Erin partner with fellow HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs to revitalize Fort Morgan, Colorado, over four months.

"It's gonna be kind of a dream team scenario," Ben tells ET. "We're going to be doing around 19 projects total. [It's] bigger than season 1."

As for how they'll get the small down back on its feet, Erin says she started by asking herself, "Where do you start from a downtown that hasn't seen a revitalization since the '70s?"

"[People are] working here, but they're not playing here. We want them to live and to love where they're from," she says. "... We now think of things through the lens of what we want our children to think about where we're from. I think that's what you have to start thinking about: What are the children of Fort Morgan [going to] inherit? That's the big motivation."

That's certainly true for Dave and Jenny, who had a full plate themselves before they signed on to the show.

"We have our business at home, we have our TV show at home, we have our farm, our family, a lot to juggle and move around, but this is that important," Dave, who stars on Fixer to Fabulous with his wife, tells ET. "We're so happy to be here."

"I think it's the idea of people working together for the common good. I think we all need that in life. We need to know that, even though life can be hard sometimes, you can still help one another out," Jenny adds. "There's hope in that... I think that will just spark that change and that light in another community and another community. I hope that's what will happen."

Season 2 of Home Town Takeover will premiere April 23 on HGTV. Tune in to Thursday's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more of ET's interviews with the HGTV stars.