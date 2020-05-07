Home Office Ideas: Everything You Need to Work Remotely

If you’re new to working remotely due to concerns about COVID-19 (aka coronavirus), you've probably already realized that it's quite an adjustment.

While there's more time to hang out with your pet in your comfy outfits, there's also the danger of distraction, lack of structure and a smaller -- or sometimes completely absent -- dedicated office space. The best home offices inspire productivity in addition to looking good. Think: plenty of sunlight, clutter-free surfaces, ample shelves and storage space, and comfortable, ergonomic furniture to work on.

To help you navigate the trickier parts of working while stuck at home -- and staying Zen, too -- we’ve rounded up our favorite home office ideas, from a proper desk and office chair to shelving, decor and supplies. Whether you have an entire room or you're working with a smaller space (like a corner of your living room), we've got inspiration for you with these incredible home office ideas.

Here are ET Style's home office ideas and what you’ll need to set up a work space that’s as comfy as it is functional.