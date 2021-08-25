'Home Economics': 49ers Legend Jerry Rice to Guest Star in Season 2 Premiere (Exclusive)

Titled "49ers Foam Finger, $7," the season 2 opener follows Connor (Tatro) as he invites the Hayworth clan to a 49ers game as he tries to close his latest business deal. Desperately trying to prove that he knows the game, Tom gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to showcase his football skills in front of the entire crowd of 49ers fans at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Meanwhile, Denise (Sasheer Zamata) tries to get Sarah (Karla Souza) to come to terms with Shamiah's (Jordyn Curet) new interest in cheerleading.