'Home Alone' Actor Devin Ratray Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Devin Ratray, best known for playing older brother Buzz McAllister in Home Alone, has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

According to multiple reports, the 44-year-old actor turned himself in to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday, weeks after allegedly getting into a physical confrontation with his girlfriend. Ratray reportedly posted $25,000 bond and was released from jail shortly after he was booked on two domestic assault and battery complaints.

The Oklahoma City station KFOR reported, citing an affidavit, that on Dec. 9, Ratray allegedly choked his girlfriend at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Oklahoma City and said, "This is how you die." Ratray has denied the allegations. ET has reached out to the actor's rep for comment.

Ratray's attorney, Scott Adams, told the TV station, "Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that."

In the affidavit, Ratray's girlfriend told cops the couple got into an argument at a bar before she left and headed back to their hotel room. KFOR went on to report, citing the affidavit, that Ratray followed her back to their hotel where the argument allegedly turned physical. According to the affidavit, "[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant's hand was over her mouth."

The arrest comes a little over a week after news of the alleged incident came to light. At the time, People reported cops were not pursuing charges in the incident and that it considered the matter to be closed. It's unclear what triggered the charges, but on Tuesday a warrant for Ratray's arrest was issued by local authorities.

The actor, of course, rose to prominence in Home Alone as Kevin McAllister's bullying big brother in the iconic Christmas film. He reprised his role in the sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Ratray had been in Oklahoma City for an event dubbed "Buzzed with Buzz," a Q&A session following the screening of the classic 1990 film.