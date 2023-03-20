Hilary Swank Posts Ultrasound of 'Million Dollar Baby' Flexing

Hilary Swank has a little fighter! Over the weekend, the actress -- who is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider -- shared a picture of one of her babies posing for the camera. In the ultrasound pic, the baby flexes their arm -- leading the actress to make reference to her Oscar-winning film, Million Dollar Baby.

"Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound. 💪🏽🤣#TheRealMillionDollarBaby #Prizefighter, 48-year-old captioned the picture. Since announcing her pregnancy, the Alaska Daily star has been showing off her baby bump and giving her followers sweet updates.

Last month, Swank put her baby bump in display -- showing her followers just how much it has grown.

"Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼🤍," Swank who showed off her bump in a black athleisure set.

Swank shared the news that she was expecting her first and second child in October.

In January, ET caught up with the P.S. I Love You star during the Golden Globes, who shared she was six months along -- and dished about her pregnancy journey.

"It's been magical, it's been so wonderful," Swank said of her experience so far. "I love being pregnant and I just feel so blessed and so happy, happier than I’ve ever felt."

She continued, "It's just nice to see a lot of women in their 40s going, 'You gave me hope,' because once you really believe something can happen, you have a different thought pattern, you know what I mean? You get out of your own way. You know what? The sky is really the limit if you allow yourself to believe in all realms."