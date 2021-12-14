Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Clarifies Photo After Fans Think It's a Pregnancy Announcement

Hilary Duff's fans have babies on the brain! The 34-year-old How I Met Your Father star posted a sweet photo of a recent getaway with her husband, Matthew Koma, and the caption had fans buzzing.

"Leaving for a little bit …. The 3 of us☺️," she captioned a pic of herself and Koma facing one another masked and looking very much in love.

The "3 of us" comment had many fans wondering if Duff was announcing that she was expecting her fourth child.

"Not me thinking this was a pregnancy announcement," one commenter wrote.

"PREGNANT AGAIN?! YASSSSSSS!" another scream typed.

"The three of you? Are you pregnant? 😍" a third asked.

Koma hopped into the comments to note that Duff was not sharing any big family news with the world.

"She’s talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us you baby crazies," he said, referencing their musician pal, Stephan Jenkins, in the back of the frame.

Duff and Koma share daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 8 months. Duff is also mom to son Luca, 9, from a previous marriage.

The couple has opened up about expanding their family in the past. In August, Koma praised his wife in a sweet post that also hilariously included her Subway order, causing Duff to comment, "Oh you’re gunna get it. This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight."

Shortly after Mae's birth, Duff spoke on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast about whether she wanted more kids, saying she wavers, and adding of Koma, "I think he totally would be down, but he recognizes that I have to do all the work."