Hilary Duff Says She Was Hospitalized for an Eye Infection Over the Holidays

Hilary Duff had a chaotic holiday! The pregnant 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to update her fans on what's been going on for the past few weeks after taking a break from social media.

"I took a break from social media for a while over the holiday and just from my phone in gen... it was a delight!" Duff captioned a selfie before sharing several photos from her Christmas with her family. "Miss you all! Hope everyone had a happy holiday!"

She shared a shot with her husband, Matthew Koma, and their 2-year-old daughter, Banks, in matching PJs, sharing, "We went to Boston for Christmas! And we all wore this for basically two days straight."

Koma dressed up as "skinny Santa" much to Banks' dismay, and lots of fun was had. But Duff began to notice that her eye "started to look weird and hurt a lot."

"Took a little trip to the emergency room," Duff captioned a picture of the entrance to the emergency room. "I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work... cuz you know, 2020 and all."

She later added, "My eye is fine, needed antibiotics."

As of late, the CDC and public health experts have not reported eye infections as a side effect of COVID-19 testing, according to one report.

Hilary Duff/Instagram Stories

Duff recently experienced another unexpected health issue. Back in November, she revealed that she had to quarantine from the rest of her family after being exposed to COVID.