Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 7

Congratulations are in order for Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin, as the couple just welcomed baby No. 7 into the world!

Hilaria took to Instagram on Saturday and announced she gave birth to Ilaria Catalina Irena. In the post, Hilaria revealed the baby girl was born Thursday at 6 pounds, 13 ounces. "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true," Hilaria's caption began before she revealed the baby's name.

In the video, Hilaria's seen laying in a hospital bed holding her brand new daughter, who belts out a cute cry. Hilaria grows emotional before another photo shows Alec proudly displaying the baby girl's footprint on his forearm.

"Both she and I are happy and healthy," she added. "Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."

The actor and Hilaria are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, and Eduardo, 1. The couple welcomed their youngest child, 1-year-old Lucia, via surrogate.

It was back in June when Hilaria announced that the "Newest Baldwinita" said "hi" and shared a sonogram photo of baby No. 7. The side of the tiny baby girl's head can be seen, as well as one of her arms, which is raised. Fans immediately flooded Hilaria's comments section saying they can't wait to see the latest addition to the Baldwin family.

One fan wrote, "Awe, can’t wait to see that sweet baby girl," while another fan commented, "Already in action." One of Hilaria's followers commented in Spanish, which translates to, "Hello precious, we can't wait until you're born. You're very fortunate to have a family like the one you have, with a mom, father and marvelous siblings."