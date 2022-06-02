Here's Your First Look at Disney Channel's New Series 'The Villains of Valley View' (Exclusive)

Live next door to a family of supervillains? Then Disney Channel's new comedy, The Villains of Valley View, is right up your alley!

The action begins when teenage supervillain Havoc (Isabella Pappas) stands up to the head of the League of Villains and her family, the Maddens, are forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb as a consequence. With the help of her new neighbor, Hartley (Kayden Muller-Janssen), Havoc -- going incognito as “Amy” -- must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.

In ET's exclusive clip from the series, which premieres Friday, Hartley suddenly finds herself zapped to another dimension. Havoc, undercover as Amy, goes to save her and bring her back to safety, but Hartley begins to grow increasingly suspicious that her new neighbors may not be who they say they are.

"What's going on? What is this place and how did I get here?!" asks a frazzled Hartley, seeking answers from Havoc/Amy as they remain trapped.

When Havoc/Amy runs down her explanation of what's actually going on like she's done it a million times before, Hartley is stunned speechless.

"I don't want to be here. This place is creepy," Hartley tells her new friend as giant-sized rocks hurl toward them.

Cut to Havoc's dad and brother desperately figuring out how to get them out of their dicey situation. Unfortunately for Havoc and Hartley, they have other things on their mind.

Lucy Davis, James Patrick Stuart, Malachi Barton, Reed Horstmann and Patricia Belcher round out the cast.

See a few of the official posters below.

Disney

Disney

The Villains of Valley View premieres Friday, June 3 on Disney Channel before debuting later in the month on Disney+.

