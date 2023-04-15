Here's Why Becky G Fans Think She Called Off Her Engagement to Sebastian Lletget

Becky G has called off her engagement to Sebastian Lletget, or at least that's what her fans deduced following her performance Friday at Coachella.

The "Te Quiero Besar" songstress took the stage in Indio, California for one of her performances wearing a blue shimmery dress. She was also notably not wearing her engagement ring during her performance. But what really set off alarms for fans was when she looked out to the crowd and said, "Sometimes things don't go the way you plan. I'll just say that. But sometimes, it's not rejection. It's re-direction."

In a TikTok video posted Friday, fans flooded the comments section praising Becky G for seemingly announcing the engagement ya acabó, meaning it's finished.

One fan commented, "Yes!! you too much for that guy." Another fan wrote, "I love how she told us but didn’t and kept it so classy 🌸," while someone took a jab at Lletget when adding, "Sebastian in tears at home lmaoooooo."

The fan speculation comes amid rumors that Lletget cheated on the "Arranca" singer. Last month, the soccer star released a lengthy statement in which he apologized to his fiancée for what he called a "lapse in judgment," pushing boundaries of lines that "should never be crossed."

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," the statement shared to his Instagram read, in part. "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk."

Lletget continued, "While this anonymous internet stalker -- who I never met, unlike they claimed -- had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life."

He then directed his apology to Becky G and promised to do "whatever it takes" to earn back her trust and love.

"To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he said. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

The public apology came just three months after they announced their engagement.