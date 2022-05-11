Henry Cavill Reveals Sweet Way He Celebrated His 39th Birthday With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

One tasty celebration! Henry Cavill is sharing a glimpse at his delicious birthday dinner he recently shared with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

The Witcher star -- who turned 39 on May 5 -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video and some photos of the home-cooked meal he prepared with his ladylove.

"A very belated thank you for all the birthday wishes and messages," Cavill captioned the post, which began with a video of the actor cooking part of their lavish meal. "My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way this past weekend by cooking up some foods at home."

"There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods," Cavill added.

With regards to the delicious-looking meal that featured in subsequent snapshots, the birthday boy explained, "What you see above are Joojeh kababs (Persian style chicken kebabs), some gyro bread, saffron rice, and Tzatziki, all made from scratch. Which sounds like some work, and was definitely something new for us to cook, but it's really pretty simple. There are loads of recipes online for all of those things too. We just found some that suited us."

Cavill first introduced his followers to Viscuso on April 10, 2021, in a post on Instagram. Cavill looks adoringly at Viscuso in the pic as she takes him on in a game of chess.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill captioned the photo.

Viscuso is the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which produced Cavill's films Man of Steel and Enola Holmes.