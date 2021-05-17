Heidi Klum Says She's 'Finally Found Her Match' With Husband Tom Kaulitz (Exclusive)

Heidi Klum says the "third time's the charm" when it comes to her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The supermodel spoke to ET's Lauren Zima at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony on Thursday, which airs Monday, and she opened up about her and Kaulitz's marriage.

Klum secretly married the 31-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist in 2019, and their marriage is better than ever two years later. Klum said the two are still in the newlyweds phase.

"I mean, I found my match, finally, like I am very romantic and I do a lot of weird things, like I leave notes everywhere and I do a lot of things for him and it's beautiful when you get that back from your partner," she says. "And it's the first time I feel like I really have a partner to do everything with."

Klum has been married twice before. She was married to singer Seal for nine years before their divorce was finalized in 2014, and she was married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002.

"Yeah, I mean it took a while, you know, I'm going to be 48 and it's the third time, the third time's the charm," she says of her current marriage.

She later talked about Kaulitz's unique gift for her birthday last June -- a piece of the Berlin Wall.

"He did give me a piece of the Berlin Wall, it's gigantic, it was shipped on a boat with the crane put into our backyard," she shares. "It's a beautiful art piece. I guess people, when they heard about this, they were like, 'What do you mean, you can buy things like that?' Yeah, I mean, there are pieces of the wall for sale and if you're into art and especially sculptures ... I love sculptures and I love art in general and my husband knew that and since he is from East Berlin, you know, basically, this is from where these Berlin people were inside and they couldn't get out, so, you know, it means something and is very special to him."

Aside from her personal life, Klum is definitely thriving when it comes to her television projects. She told ET about what fans can expect from season 16 of America's Got Talent, premiering on June 1.

"I think in COVID times last year, people really got creative," she says. "They were really bored so they did a lot of unusual things, I mean, which makes it very interesting for us and also for the audience at home. You know, we see the crazy things people come up with."

She's also doing a second season of Amazon Studios' fashion competition series, Making the Cut, alongside Tim Gunn. The series features 10 international designers and entrepreneurs competing against each other for $1 million and an Amazon Fashion mentorship. Season 2 will premiere on July 16.

"Actually you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video, and it's so fun ... people can then buy the winning look every week, and with Amazon, you can have it at your front steps within two days," she says. "How many times do you see something on TV and you're like, 'Oh my god, I love this, where do I get it?' Like, you can buy it immediately and I think that's what's so amazing about it because it also helps our designers, you know? Those are all young up-and-coming designers and they really need that."

Meanwhile, Klum's look-alike daughter, Leni, is also taking the fashion world by storm, recently covering Glamour Germany's 20th anniversary issue. Klum admitted that she was initially apprehensive of Leni following in her modeling footsteps.

"First I was a little worried, honestly, I mean, she's been wanting to do this for a very long time and I finally agreed," she says. "She's 17 years old. And I go to all of the shoots with her obviously because she's still underage, but for me, the most important thing is that she has fun. And she loves it, she enjoys it. She's been with the camera her whole life coming to all of the different sets with me if I do a TV show or a photo shoot, and she's never been afraid of the camera the way other kids have been afraid, and she loves it. She has a great time."

The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony -- which recognizes the best moments from reality shows and celebrates everything from reality TV -- will air on Monday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.