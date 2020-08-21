Heidi Klum Says Ex-Husband Seal Is Preventing Her From Taking Their Kids to Germany

Heidi Klum has requested a hearing with her ex-husband, Seal. ET can confirm that the 47-year-old model has asked for the hearing in order to take her and Seal's four children -- Helene, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 -- with her to Germany to film Next Top Model later this year.

The court has set the case for Aug. 28 in Los Angeles. A rep for Klum did not comment on the matter. ET has reached out to Seal's rep.

In the filing, Klum claims Seal, whom she split from in 2014, does not want the children traveling to Europe amid COVID-19, according to multiple outlets.

Though Klum says her children typically travel with her, the model claims that Seal, whose real name is Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, "has not yet approved" the kids' upcoming trip to Germany for her work on the show.

A source close to Klum tells ET that it’s important to note that due to COVID-19, the crew is unable to travel and obtain a work visa to the U.S. to film as they normally do. The total filming time is about three months, according to the source.

"The children want to be with their mother. She is bringing them back for a few weeks at Christmas to spend time with their father," the source says, adding that it was never Klum's intention for this to have become public.

"I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk," Klum notes in the legal docs. "I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States."

Additionally in the filing, Klum alleges that Seal's time with their kids is "sporadic at best," claiming that though she and Seal share custody of the children, the kids spend the majority of their time living with her.

The model notes that she's willing to alter her custody schedule with Seal if he'd approve the Germany trip, during which he'd be able to visit the children.

"There will be a three-week break for the Christmas holidays... Though the children were originally slated to spend this Christmas break with me (as Henry spent Christmas 2019 with them), I am willing to agree that Henry spend the Christmas break with them again this year so that the children can be with their father during this time, if Henry would like this," Klum states.

Klum further claims that she tried to "work this out with Henry directly to no avail" before requesting the hearing, adding that she's "desperate" to have the children with her. The model also alleges that the children do not want to stay in Los Angeles with Seal. The pair's eldest daughter also submitted a declaration to the court.

"This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us," Helene writes. "My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her."

Helene adds that it's an "amazing opportunity" for her and her siblings, also noting that they would get to visit their grandparents on the trip. The teen additionally alleges that her siblings are "really upset" and "frightened" about the possibility of being apart from their mom for so long.