Heidi Klum Poses With Her Mom and 16-Year-Old Daughter Leni in Cute Mirror Pic

Klum women unite! Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photo of herself posing with her mom, Erna Klum, and her 16-year-old daughter, Leni Klum.

The three generations show off their clear family resemblance in the pic, which was taken on set of Heidi and Leni's photo shoot for Vogue Germany. Heidi and Erna smile wide in the snap, while Leni gives a demure look over her shoulder.

"In the Studio with my M❤️M and @leniklum for @voguegermany," Heidi captioned the photo.

Leni -- whose dad is Flavio Briatore -- posed with her mom on the cover of Vogue Germany, and Heidi couldn't help but gush over the big moment on social media.

"I'm so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own," Heidi wrote in German on Instagram. "You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are."

"I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up 'normally.' But what is normal?" Heidi continued, adding that "growing up with three different daddies" isn't normal either. "But you have the talent to get the best out of everything. And I would say: none of it harmed you - on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals. And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place."

Heidi also assured her daughter that "an exciting time is waiting for you. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom!"

Heidi is also mother to three other children -- Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 -- whom she shares with ex Seal.