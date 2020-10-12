Heidi Klum and 16-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter Leni Pose on Cover of 'Vogue' Germany

Heidi Klum is one proud momma! The top model and her 16-year-old lookalike daughter, Helene (also known as Leni), posed for the cover of Vogue Germany. Heidi shared the stunning mother-daughter shot on her Instagram on Thursday, along with a heartfelt note about seeing Leni -- whom she shares with ex Flavio Briatore -- follow in her footsteps.

"I'm so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own," Heidi wrote in German. "You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are."

"I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up 'normally.' But what is normal?" Heidi continued, adding that "growing up with three different daddies" isn't normal either. "But you have the talent to get the best out of everything. And I would say: none of it harmed you - on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals. And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place."

Expressing that she should always listen to her gut, the America's Got Talent judge notes that "an exciting time is waiting for you. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom!"

Leni also shared the colorful cover, adding: "So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤"

The two also shared behind-the-scenes video of their photo shoot, in which they talk about their relationship and unconditional love.

Heidi is also mother to three other children -- Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 -- whom she shares with ex Seal. In August, she and the singer reached an agreement about being able to travel with her kids to Germany.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Klum will be with her kids through Dec. 19, and again from Jan. 9 through Feb. 23, 2021.

"The children want to be with their mother," a source told ET at the time. "She is bringing them back for a few weeks at Christmas to spend time with their father."