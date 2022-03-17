Heather Rae Young Reveals She Underwent Vocal Cord Surgery

Heather Rae Young is opening up about undergoing vocal cord surgery she could no longer avoid.

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that, in less than 24 hours, she went from soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with friends and her husband Tarek El Moussa to laying on a bed recovering from vocal cord surgery.

"It was a long time coming for me as I've been battling vocal stress for years," the luxury real estate agent captioned her post in part. "After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route." She had previously opened up about being on bed rest and vocal rest for three months due to inflammation and calluses on her vocal cords.

Young, who also thanked her doctors and El Moussa for the care and support, said many fans of the popular Netflix series "noticed the [sic] my voice issues when watching #Sellingsunset and #flipping101 but on the road to recovery."

The surgery comes two months after Young updated fans on her fertility journey as she and El Moussa attempt to expand their family. The Selling Sunset star revealed that she got news that wasn't "ideal" as she prepared to freeze her eggs. She and El Moussa told ET about the challenges that come with going through the IVF process.

"I think as a woman when you hear that, it really hits you and you think, 'Oh my god, what if I can never do this?' So when we started dating, right in the beginning, I talked to him about freezing my eggs, just in case, you know, even though we were both like, 'No.' I'm like, 'I want to do it just as an insurance policy,'" she explains, adding that they then talked about freezing embryos as she had a low egg count and Tarek previously had testicular cancer.

"It's definitely been rough," Young admits. "These last two-and-a-half weeks, poking myself every single day with needles, three times a day, the hormones, the emotions... At first we found out I only had two eggs. Which going through this whole process and only finding out I had two eggs, I was sad. I did cry a little bit and, you know, going into the extraction -- we went to the extraction on Tuesday. I came out and I had seven eggs, so that was really exciting for us because we thought we only were gonna get two."

Now, with vocal cord surgery behind her, Young says recovering from it wasn't going to stop her from honoring El Moussa as he prepares to say goodbye to Flip or Flop, the show he and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, helmed for 10 successful seasons on HGTV. In a separate post, Young took to Instagram to honor El Moussa.

"I'm so proud of my man everyday but especially today!" she captioned her post. "I'm still in bed recovering from my vocal cord surgery yesterday, but that won't stop us from a little (silent) celebration of the last ever episode of Flip or Flop."

While El Moussa thanked his ex-wife for taking the journey with him, a source told ET that El Moussa and Haack have joint custody of their two kids, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, and work hard to co-parent successfully. But that being said, the source said, "They communicate for the kids" but "off set, they aren't really friends."

A source close to Haack told ET she's "looking forward to working on new projects, and their own solo projects." The source added, "It was time to be done."