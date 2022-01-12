Heather Rae Young Gets News That Isn't 'Ideal' Amid Fertility Journey

Heather Rae Young is giving fans an update on her fertility journey. The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star, who tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa last year, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she got news that isn't "ideal" as she prepares to freeze her eggs.

"I just left my fertility doctor and not the best news," she said in a video. "I do have follicles that are growing. I have a total of five, but one of them does not look like it's going to be mature enough to extract, to freeze. I have two that are strong, another one that's still growing, and another one that's still growing. I have four that are looking decent."

Given that's "not the best number," Young said she planned to talk to her doctor "and see if it's even worth extracting to create the embryos, or if we are going to have to do a whole other round."

"Obviously it's not the most fun thing to go through, so I'm really hoping for some good news later when I talk to my doctor," she added.

In the caption, Young explained that she had an ultrasound scheduled for Wednesday, and would be "doing the retrieval this weekend" based on those results.

"This process isn’t easy and isn’t ideal but I’m trying to have a positive mindset about it," she wrote, "so if any of you guys are going through this, or have already gone through this, drop your advice/success stories in the comments- I would love to hear them."

El Moussa comforted his wife in the comment section, writing, "We are gonna get there."

The Flip or Flop star, 40, has two kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with his ex, Christina Haack. When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Young and El Moussa ahead of their wedding, they opened up about potentially expanding their family.

"I never thought I would have babies, and I never saw that in my future," Young said. "I always wanted to get married but... it just, it just seemed like I couldn't be a mom. I just didn't know. And so, I'm like, 'Well, babe, what's one more?' You know, our life's already crazy and, you know, maybe."

"I think there was a fear for me and, you know, raising a human is the hardest thing. And it's hard, but I see how we parent together, we're very parallel and he lets me parent how I want and he never micromanages anything," she added. "He trusts me 100 percent with the kids and I think having that beautiful experience with him, it makes me more open to having a baby."

El Moussa noted that Young star is already a "rock star stepmom" to his kids, and that he is all for having a child together.

"I would never regret having a child because I love my babies so much," he said, "so if we have more kids, we have more kids."