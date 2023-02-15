Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Share First Pics of Their Baby Boy, Reveal His Name

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are introducing their baby boy to the world. On Wednesday, the Flipping El Moussas stars revealed their newborn son’s name is Tristan Jay El Moussa. The couple shared their baby boy’s name with Us Weekly -- and showed the first picture of his face.

Baby boy El Moussa, who was born on Jan. 31., appears in photos with his parents. In the first picture, Tristan is snuggled close to his mother’s chest while he sleeps. In the second photo, Tristan hides his eyes as he sleeps in his mother’s arms while wearing an adorable blue hat.

According to the couple, Heather and Tarek’s birthing plans took a turn when they went in for their final doctor’s visit and shared that their son was a few days late, and not moving as much as before.

After being rushed to the hospital to be monitored, Heather was given Cytotec to relax her cervix and help with labor. After a couple hours of pushing, their son arrived.

Tarek is the father of Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall. The now father-of- three admits that although he has witnessed his children’s births, Tristan’s was still a surreal moment.

"I knew it was happening, but … it was like a feeling that I didn’t even know [could happen]. And it was just such a beautiful thing," he tells Us Weekly.

The Selling Sunset star opens up about her experience giving birth.

"Having my own and carrying him and then going through the labor … it’s just such a beautiful thing that the female body can do," Heather says.

Heather and Tarek announced they welcomed their son with a sweet post on Feb. 2.

"Our baby boy is here 1.31.23," Heather captioned the picture of her and Tarek’s hands holding their little boy, whose face was out of the frame. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️"

On Tuesday, Tarek and Heather took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

"My forever Valentine ❤️ To the love of my life @theheatherraeelmoussa - every day feels like Valentine’s day with you and I really mean that. You are my best friend and the person I look forward to sharing my life with," the former Flip or Flop host wrote in honor of his wife. "You changed me for the better and you changed the way I look at life:) For a while there, I used to think it would be me and the kids forever… then I met you:) Now here we are almost FOUR years later, married with a newborn baby boy and a full house. I wouldn’t change it for the world. You and the kids mean everything to me and I can’t wait to spend Valentine’s day with you for the rest of our lives ❤️❤️❤️ me and you always."

Heather Rae felt equally as festive as she celebrated her man in her post.

"Hubby appreciation post ❤️ Happy Valentine’s Day my forever love. ❤️ Seeing you be there for me as a new mommy to our baby boy while still juggling the kids and work… you never stop you have such a passionate drive," she wrote. "I have never loved you more. You always show up for me and are the best husband and daddy I could ever ask for, I feel so lucky to have you. These last few weeks, it feels like my heart could explode with love and joy and happiness - I have never experienced this kind of feeling before. My heart is so full and it’s all yours @therealtarekelmoussa. I love you my best friend. 🌎 ❤️❤️."