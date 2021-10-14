Heather Locklear Addresses Rumor She Might Join Lisa Rinna on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Could another Melrose Place star be heading over to Beverly Hills? Don't count on it.

On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show,Heather Locklear revealed whether she'll be joining her Melrose Place co-star, Lisa Rinna, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I'm so not interesting, no," Locklear said, putting the rumor to rest. "I'm not interesting enough."

She added, "I don't drink, and I'm like, 'Eh, that's not quite what I want to do.'"

While it doesn't sound like she's going to be a Bravo star anytime soon, Locklear is starring in a new Lifetime movie, Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, executive produced by Meghan McCain and starring Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha Bure.

Bure, 23, admitted to ET that she was initially intimated to work with Locklear, but that all changed once they started shooting scenes together.

"She is the most kind, funny, hysterical, outgoing woman I have ever met," she said of the 60-year-old actress. "We clicked instantaneously. She's just the greatest."

The TV movie is about Kristine Carlson (Locklear) and husband Dr. Richard Carlson (Jason MacDonald), co-authors of the best-selling book series Don't Sweat the Small Stuff, who share an amazing life until Richard dies. After her husband's death, Kristine is knocked off balance.

McCain said it was both Locklear's professional and personal background that she felt made her perfect to take on this role.

"She's taken a break from acting and she's gone through struggles of her own and I thought that her sort of rawness and openness with her struggles would be something that would be great for the movie," McCain explained to ET. "I just thought that after hearing the direction she's going in her career, she talks openly after she had prayed and trying to manifest projects that are more serious and more in the place that she is in her life, I just thought it was like a perfect fit."

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff debuts Saturday on Lifetime.