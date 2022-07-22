Hear Selena Gomez's Nana Hilariously Interrupt Her TikTok to Get the Scoop on a Breakup

Selena Gomez's Nana just wants the tea!

Gomez, who turns 30 on Friday, shared a hilarious blooper video to TikTok in which her grandmother interrupts her to ask about a breakup. In the clip, the Rare Beauty founder is attempting to film her lip routine when Nana chimes in from the background, "So, how'd you end it with that guy?"

The singer-actress plays it cool in her response, offering a calm but wide-eyed "Uh, I'll tell you in a sec." She attempts to recover the video, but just can't keep a straight face and ultimately cracks into laughter.

"Thanks Nana," she captioned the video, posted to the official Rare Beauty account, with a silly face emoji. She also shared the moment on her personal account with the caption, "I have no words."

It's not clear which beau Nana wanted the hot goss about, but something tells us Gomez has her head focused on the career game as she kicks off a new trip around the sun! The Only Murders in the Building star and executive producer has been busy promoting season two of the Hulu series, working on new music, and building a beauty empire, natch. She also stepped out to celebrate love recently as a guest at Britney Spears' star-studded wedding.

"I think it was a day for love, and I want nothing more than happiness, and for her," Gomez told ET when asked about the nuptials, which took place at Spears' Thousand Oaks home in June. "I think it was all the people that loved her, and that was all that matters."

As for when fans can expect a follow-up to her 2021 offering, Revelación, Gomez revealed to ET that she's "working on it right now."

"It's just been a little hectic with this," she added, referencing her busy OMITB schedule, "but um I am in the studio. I'm excited."